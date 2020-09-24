Last Updated:

Gujarat: Fire Breaks Out At ONGC Plant In Surat, Firefighters Scramble To Tackle Blaze

A fire broke out at an Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) plant in Surat in the early hours of Thursday. The cause of the blast is unknown at this time.

A fire broke out at an Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) plant in Surat in early hours of Thursday. According to sources, the shockwaves from the blast could be felt up to three to four kilometres away, shaking buildings and damaging windows. Sources said, three explosions took place at around 3:15 am. 

Fire Tenders are present at the spot and there have been no casualties reported so far. The cause of the blast is unknown at this time. The debris near the site has been cleared and the cooldown process has started, sources said. 

This is a developing story. More details awaited

