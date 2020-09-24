Gujarat: Fire Breaks Out At ONGC Plant In Surat, Firefighters Scramble To Tackle Blaze

A fire broke out at an Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) plant in Surat in early hours of Thursday. According to sources, the shockwaves from the blast could be felt up to three to four kilometres away, shaking buildings and damaging windows. Sources said, three explosions took place at around 3:15 am.

Fire Tenders are present at the spot and there have been no casualties reported so far. The cause of the blast is unknown at this time. The debris near the site has been cleared and the cooldown process has started, sources said.

#WATCH Gujarat: A fire breaks out at an Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) plant in Surat. Fire tenders present at the spot. More details awaited. pic.twitter.com/6xPKHW5PrR — ANI (@ANI) September 23, 2020

READ | Surat restaurant installs vending machine for free sanitary pads

READ | Good News: 17-year-old Surat girl appointed as Ambassador for UN's Environment Programme

This is a developing story. More details awaited