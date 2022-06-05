Gujarat: Fire Breaks Out At Pandesara Textile Mill In Surat; No Casualties Reported

A massive fire broke out at a textile mill in the Pandesara area of Surat, Gujarat on Saturday night. Police officials rushed to the spot after getting information.

On receiving information about the fire, firefighters reached the spot to douse the flame. Fire Officer Falgun Kumar said, “15-20 firefighters reached the spot soon after getting information. No casualties have been reported so far in the incident." However, the reason for the fire is yet to be ascertained.

Fire officer Falgun Kumar said, "15-20 firefighters reached the spot. No casualties have been reported yet." pic.twitter.com/7bB3XrzN0w — ANI (@ANI) June 5, 2022

Fire Office Falgun Kumar spoke to the media and said, “We received the call at around 9:45 at night. Some locals informed us about the fire which broke out at a textile mill in the Pandesara area of Surat, Gujarat on Saturday night. The situation is under control now.”

Fire breaks out at building in Jaipur

Eight people were rescued after a fire broke out at a commercial-cum-residential building in Vidhyadhar Nagar, Jaipur on Saturday, police said. No loss of life was reported in the incident, they said.

The fire broke out on the seventh floor of Sun-Moon Tower and eight people got trapped in the building. They were rescued by fire personnel through an air hydraulic escalator, an official said.

"The fire probably broke out due to a short circuit. It was brought under control by eight fire tenders and an air hydraulic escalator. There were no casualties in the fire," Chief Fire Officer Jagdish Prasad said.

Station House Officer Vidhyadhar Nagar Virendra Kuril said no case had been registered so far. Based on preliminary investigation, he too said the fire was probably caused due to a short circuit.

Fire at Delhi's Bhalswa landfill site

In a major fire incident at the Bhalswa landfill site in north Delhi on June 3 Friday afternoon, 12 fire tenders were rushed to the spot. The fire was brought under control soon after. Officials informed that they got the call about the incident at 1.52 pm after which fire tenders were sent to the spot.

Notably, a massive fire incident was reported at the Bhalswa landfill site on April 26, 2022. A total of three fire events have been reported from east Delhi’s Ghazipur landfill site in 2022. Strikingly, one of the incidents at the site was doused 50 hours after it broke out.