Gujarat Floods: Amit Shah Assures SDRF & NDRF Teams Working To Help Those Affected

In relation to the heavy rains and flood warnings that have been issued in the state of Gujarat, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on July 11 called the Chief Minister of Gujarat Bhupendra Patel to inquire about the current situation in the state.

Amit Shah took to Twitter to say, "I spoke with Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel regarding flood-like situations in various parts of the state due to heavy rainfall. I assured all possible help from Modi Govt. Gujarat administration, SDRF and NDRF are working to provide immediate help to the affected people."

PM Modi calls Gujarat CM to take stock of situation amid heavy rains in state

Considering the heavy and continuous rainfall Gujarat has been receiving and the recent flood warnings that have been issued in the state, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday, July 11, spoke to Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel to enquire about the situation. During his telephonic conversation with the Gujarat Chief Minister, PM Modi enquired about the situation created by widespread and heavy rainfall in the state.

PM Modi, during the conversation, assured the Centre's complete cooperation with the state and said that the government will extend all the possible, necessary help including deployment of NDRF teams to tackle the situation.

Gujarat rains

Gujarat has had significant rainfall for the past few days, which has caused flood-like conditions in some areas of the state. Additionally, several of the rivers' water levels have risen, which has left the authorities concerned. Districts like Valsad, Navsari, Tapi, Paldi, and Vasana are among the hardest hit.

Image: PTI