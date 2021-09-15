Gujarat Floods: Rescue Team Recovers One Body At Dondi Dam, Search Underway For Another

As heavy rains brought damage and loss to the people residing in the Saurashtra belt, a naval rescue team on Tuesday recovered one dead body at Dondi Dam near Chhapra village in Gujarat's Rajkot. The search operation which is being supervised by the Indian Navy is additionally in the hunt for another body whose recovery has not been confirmed yet. The rescue teams have been deployed as part of the government's efforts for search and rescue missions in flood-affected areas of the state.

6+ teams are ready to augment for ongoing rescue efforts in affected areas#RESCUE teams hv been deployed fm INS Valsura in #Jamnagar to help stranded people



Equipped with Gemini boats, lifevests, firstaid kit, teams rescued many people & provided food packets@Bhupendrapbjp pic.twitter.com/97JUUyGbA2 — PRO Defence Gujarat (@DefencePRO_Guj) September 14, 2021

The government has been agile in providing all possible help to review and provide assistance created due to heavy rains in Saurashtra, especially in Jamnagar and Rajkot districts. The Gujarat CM on Monday during the meeting also had particularly instructed the authorities to airlift stranded people in the state's Jamnagar district. As a part of the ongoing rescue efforts, a naval humanitarian assistance and disaster relief (HADR) team was already been Rajkot on Monday and was asked to rescue or recover two occupants of a car that sank near the bridge of the Dondi Dam on the same day.

As per a statement released by the Indian Navy, the deployed team is equipped with Gemini boats, life vests, first aid kits and other requisite gears. As per previous records, the teams had rescued a large number of people and shifted them to safety. The Navy mentioned that the naval teams had also provided food packets to stranded citizens."

Gujarat floods assessment

As per the reports, a woman and two men had drowned after their cars were washed down during heavy rains in two separate incidents in Lakhavad in Rajkot and Jam Jodhpur in Jamnagar, respectively. Collector Sourabh Pardhi, while speaking on this said, "Besides this, around 20 people were airlifted by IAF helicopters from various villages in Jamnagar district and 30 others were rescued as well. Rajkot Collector Arun Mahesh Babu informed that IAF choppers were preparing to airlift 22 people from three villages in his district. The Collector replied, "So far, we have relocated a total of 1,155 people to safe places in the district, and the process continues.

#AidtoCivilAuthority Responding to Jamnagar civil authorities request view heavy downpour alert in area @IndiaCoastGuard Gujarat despatched 06 inflatable boat and team of 35 personnel including medical team for assistance in rescue & relief work. pic.twitter.com/9DGFbi5NOE — Indian Coast Guard (@IndiaCoastGuard) September 14, 2021

A team of the NDRF from Bhatinda in Punjab and two teams of SDRF from Banaskantha and Vadodara will be here to help in rescue operations."Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast widespread rainfall across Gujarat till Wednesday, including 'heavy to very heavy rainfall with isolated extremely heavy rainfall in a few places in the districts of Saurashtra during the next four days'. It also said that parts of south Gujarat and other districts may also receive heavy to very heavy rainfall during this period.

(Image Credits - Twitter(CMO Gujarat)/ANI)