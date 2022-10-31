Gujarat HM Lays Bare Details Of Rescue Ops Post Morbi Bridge Collapse; Death Toll Tops 132

Addressing the media on Monday morning, Gujarat Home Minister Harsh Sanghavi revealed that the death toll in the Morbi bridge collapse tragedy rose to 132. Explaining the sequence of events, he stressed that rescuing people is the priority of the state government. He also mentioned that the 5-member high-powered committee was investigating the horrific accidence since 2 am in the night. Moreover, Sanghavi stated that a criminal case was filed against the agency responsible for the repair work of the bridge.

Gujarat Home Minister Harsh Sanghavi remarked, "As of now, the rescue operation is going on. When such an incident takes place, the priority of the government is to rescue people. This incident took place at 6.30 pm. Patients were rushed to the hospital from 6.50 pm onwards. The district administration and the state government ensured that ambulances and a team of doctors from even nearby districts reached the spot. Considering the kind of incident, the CM instructed hospitals in all nearby districts to make preparations."

He added, "All private hospitals in Morbi received directions from the government that the treatment of any victim who is brought to the hospital should commence immediately. The necessary procedure will be completed by the government. All doctors of Morbi's private hospitals were engaged in this and the treatment of many people is going on. Arrangements were made to transfer patients to Rajkot if required. Considering the gravity of the situation, the CM formed a high-powered committee while leaving Ahmedabad."

"The entire high-powered committee is investigating the incident since 2 am in the night. They will conduct the probe today and for the next few days here. Along with this, the agency which was responsible for the maintenance of the bridge has been booked under IPC sections 304, 308 and 114. Until now, a total of 132 persons have lost their lives in this accident," the BJP leader elaborated.

#BREAKING | 'Government's priority to rescue the stranded people. Death toll is 132,' says Gujarat Home Minister on Morbi bridge collapse. Tune in #LIVE: https://t.co/GAtGCvLDbU pic.twitter.com/3BamLRn2SE — Republic (@republic) October 31, 2022

Morbi bridge collapse

In a monumental tragedy, multiple persons died after a century-old suspension bridge on the Machchhu river in Gujarat’s Morbi city collapsed on Sunday evening. The bridge which was shut for extensive repairs and renovation was reopened to the public on the Gujarati New Year day on October 26. As per eyewitnesses, the bridge was crammed with people including women and children when it snapped, plunging them into the water below. The state government formed a 5-member committee comprising top officials to investigate the tragedy.