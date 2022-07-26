Gujarat Hooch Tragedy Death Toll Climbs To 18; Dozens Remain Hospitalised In Botad

As many as 18 people died and several others were admitted to different hospitals after consuming spurious liquor in the Rojid village of Gujarat where liquor is prohibited by the State. Three bootleggers have been detained from the Botad district for allegedly selling spurious country-made liquor, said Gujarat Director General of Police (DGP) Ashish Bhatia.

Over 20 people are undergoing treatment in various hospitals in Botad, Bhavnagar and Ahmedabad. The matter came to light after some residents of Rojid village and surrounding areas were referred to government hospitals due to deteriorating health early Monday morning.

While two persons died in the morning another five lost their lives during treatment in the day. Most of the deceased are labourers.

The wife of a victim undergoing treatment told reporters that her husband’s condition worsened after he consumed liquor on Sunday night. One Himmatbhai, who is recovering, claimed at least 15 people fell ill after consuming the hooch they had purchased from a bootlegger the night before.

Inspector General of Police (Bhavnagar range), Ashok Kumar Yadav, visited the Botad civil hospital in the evening. He said a Special Investigation Team (SIT) under a Deputy Superintendent of Police-rank officer will be formed to probe the incident and nab bootleggers who sold the spurious liquor.

Kejriwal targets BJP govt over Gujarat hooch tragedy

Terming the incident “unfortunate" Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, who is on a visit to Gujarat, alleged that illegal liquor is being sold in large quantities in the dry state.

He claimed that people selling illicit liquor were enjoying political protection and demanded a probe into the “trail" of money generated by selling booze.

“It is unfortunate that despite prohibition, illegal liquor is sold in huge quantities in Gujarat. Who are the people who sell illegal liquor? They enjoy political protection. Where does the money (generated by selling hooch) go? This needs to be probed," he told reporters in Porbandar.

The Gujarat Prohibition Act, earlier known as the Bombay Prohibition Act, 1949, empowers the police to arrest a person for purchasing, consuming or serving alcohol without a permit with punishment ranging from three months to five years in prison. It also penalises the transporting of liquor.

