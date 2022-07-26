Gujarat Hooch Tragedy: State Govt Forms SIT; Death Toll Climbs To 29 & 65 Hospitalised

Keeping in view the gravity of Gujarat’s Hooch tragedy, the state government has formed a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to investigate the reason behind the incident. Around 29 people have died and 65 others have been admitted to different hospitals after consuming spurious liquor in the Rojid village of Gujarat where liquor is prohibited by the State.

Gujarat home minister Harsh Sanghvi carried out a meeting with state home ministry officials and senior IPS officials on Tuesday. The Committee consists of IPS officer Subhash Trivedi as the Chairperson, IAS MA Gandhi and Director of Gujarat's Forensic Science Laboratory HP Sanghvi.

The Committee is required to submit a report within three days after inquiring into the reasons of the incident.

As per sources, the death toll climbed to 29 in Bhavnagar of Gujarat and 65 people have been admitted to different hospitals for treatment.

While speaking to media, Gujarat DGP Ashish Bhatia said, “Three FIRs have been registered at Barwala, Ranpur, and Ahemdabad. The illicit liquor was directly mixed with water and consumed by people. Around 600 litres of this was sold for Rs 40,000.

Notably, three bootleggers have been detained from the Botad district for allegedly selling spurious country-made liquor, said Gujarat Director General of Police (DGP) Ashish Bhatia.