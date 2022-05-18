Gujarat: Massive Fire Breaks Out At Agrochemical Company In Bharuch, 20 Injured

A major fire broke out at an agrochemical company at Dahej in Gujarat's Bharuch district on Tuesday afternoon.

More than 20 workers have been injured due to the fire and resultant blasts and nine workers are serious and are admitted to intensive care units of the hospital.

The fire started at Bharat Rasayan, a company that manufactures pesticides, around 4 pm, said district collector Tushar Sumera.

Many of the workers were present inside the building of the agrochemical company when the blast took place. Police officials said that investigation will take place to learn what led to the fire and resultant blasts in the agrochemical company at Dahej in Gujarat’s Bharuch district on Tuesday afternoon. One of the injured people spoke to Republic TV and said, “Blast took place all of a sudden in the boiler on Tuesday afternoon. There were 50-60 odd workers present on the premises when the fire broke out. We were taken to hospital soon after the blast took place.”

Around 13 fire tenders were rushed to Bharat Rasayan Ltd. to douse the fire. Police officials told that fire teams took almost six to seven hours to douse the fire because of the presence of chemicals.

