Gujarat: Massive Fire Breaks Out At Firework Manufacturing Company In Valsad

A massive fire broke out at the firework manufacturing company in Gujarat's Valsad on Wednesday. In the visuals of the incident, a large black cloud is seen surrounding the building that caught fire. From the initial reports, the building that caught fire belongs to Atul Company, a firework manufacturing company in the Valsad district of Gujarat.

It is also reported that at least one person was killed as fifty fire tenders rushed to the scene to extinguish the fire. The owners of the company have also been contacted by the officials to know whether there are labourers in the building. A rescue mission is also underway, according to the primary reports available.

It is pertinent to mention that the site where the fire has broken out is in an industrial area of the Valsad district. There are several factories surrounding the building and at least 55 fire tenders have rushed to the scene to douse off the fire. Police officials have also been reaching the site to investigate what exactly was the cause of the fire.

As per the initial reports, officials from Valsad police, fire emergency services, and the district collector will launch an investigation into how the fire started. However, there is no information regarding whether there are labourers in the building or not.

This is a developing story. Further details are awaited