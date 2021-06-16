Last Updated:

Gujarat: PM Modi Announces Rs 2 Lakh Ex Gratia For Kin Of 10 Killed In Car Accident

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed grief over the tragedy of ten persons killed after their car collided with a truck and announced ex gratia of Rs 2 lakh

On Wednesday, June 16, 10 people were killed after a car collided with a truck coming from the opposite direction near Indranaj village in Gujarat's Anand district. PM Modi announced ex gratia to the family of the deceased.  

The Prime Minister took to Twitter to express his condolence and announced an ex gratia of Rs 2 lakh each. 

While Gujarat Chief Minister Rupani expressed his grief and spoke to District Collector over the phone and said will announce the relief soon. 

A Tarapur police station official said that the accident took place on a state highway connecting Tarapur in Anand district to Vataman in Ahmedabad district. The car was going towards Vataman, while the truck was coming from the opposite side.

He informed, "The car in which 10 persons, including a child, were travelling, was hit by the speeding truck. All the 10 occupants of the car were killed on the spot".

The truck was loaded and was coming from Morbi. The truck driver and the cleaner have escaped after the incident and the police is in search of them. 

