Gujarat: PM Modi Announces Rs 2 Lakh Ex Gratia For Kin Of 10 Killed In Car Accident

On Wednesday, June 16, 10 people were killed after a car collided with a truck coming from the opposite direction near Indranaj village in Gujarat's Anand district. PM Modi announced ex gratia to the family of the deceased.

PM announces ex gratia

The Prime Minister took to Twitter to express his condolence and announced an ex gratia of Rs 2 lakh each.

Saddened by the loss of lives due to a road accident in Anand district in Gujarat. Condolences to those who lost their near and dear ones. An ex-gratia of Rs. 2 lakh each from PMNRF would be provided to the next of kin of those deceased: PM @narendramodi — PMO India (@PMOIndia) June 16, 2021

While Gujarat Chief Minister Rupani expressed his grief and spoke to District Collector over the phone and said will announce the relief soon.

The accident

A Tarapur police station official said that the accident took place on a state highway connecting Tarapur in Anand district to Vataman in Ahmedabad district. The car was going towards Vataman, while the truck was coming from the opposite side.

He informed, "The car in which 10 persons, including a child, were travelling, was hit by the speeding truck. All the 10 occupants of the car were killed on the spot".

The truck was loaded and was coming from Morbi. The truck driver and the cleaner have escaped after the incident and the police is in search of them.

