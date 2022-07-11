Gujarat Rains: 7 Killed, Indian Coast Guard Launches Rescue Op And Airlifts 16 Persons

Heavy rains in several parts of south and Central Gujarat have left at least seven people dead. Due to the flood-like situation in many places, more than 9,000 people have been relocated and 468 have been rescued.

In south Gujarat, Valsad, Dang, Navsari and Tapi districts were affected while Panchmahal, Kheda and Chhota Udepur have been witnessing incessant rains in Central Gujarat.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a warning of heavy to very heavy rainfall with isolated extremely heavy showers in Surat, Dang, Tapi, Navsari and Valsad during the next five days. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah assured the state of all possible help from the Centre.

"Seven persons died in rain-related incidents in the last 24 hours, taking the death toll due to rain-related incidents like lightning, drowning, wall collapse etc in Gujarat to 63 since June 1," state Disaster Management Minister Rajendra Trivedi told reporters.

Trivedi added that the red alert continues in eight districts. "The administration is on alert and is working efficiently. CM is taking stock of the situation every hour," he said.

18 platoons of NDRF and SPRF each have been deployed in the affected regions for the rescue and relief operations.

5,278 people have been shifted from flood-affected areas to safer places in Chhota Udepur district, 2,902 people in Navsari and 469 in Valsad and a few more in other rain-affected districts.

On the request from Collector Valsad to rescue personnel stranded due to flash floods on the banks of the Ambika river, the Indian Coast Guard (ICG) initiated a rescue operation and airlifted 16 people amidst marginal visibility in strong winds and heavy rains.

Gujarat | On request from Collector Valsad to rescue personnel stranded due to flash floods on the banks of river Ambika, Indian Coast Guard launched an op through Chetak helicopter and rescued 16 people amidst marginal visibility in strong winds & heavy rains: ICG officials pic.twitter.com/LhJxJzboMs — ANI (@ANI) July 11, 2022

PM Modi, Home Min Amit Shah assure all help

PM Narendra Modi held a telephonic conversation with Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel and assured all possible help from the Centre, the CMO said in a statement.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah also spoke to CM Patel. "Regarding the flood-like situation created due to heavy rains in various areas of Gujarat, talked to the Chief Minister Shri @Bhupendrapbjp and assured all possible help from the Modi government. The Gujarat administration, SDRF and NDRF are busy delivering quick help to the affected people," he tweeted.

Image: ANI/Twitter