Gujarat: Salt Mill Factory Wall Collapse Kills 12; PM Announces Rs 2 Lakh For Victims' Kin

A Salt mill factory wall collapse that took place in the Gujarat Industrial Development Corporation (GIDC) area in the Morbi district of Gujarat killed 12 people and injured many. As debris clearing is underway, many labourers are being treated in the hospital and are in critical condition. The fire and emergency services are trying to ascertain as to whether there was any negligence in adhering to fire safety norms inside the factory where 30 workers were on duty when the wall collapsed. It is likely that the death toll may go up. Nine people died on the spot and three in the hospital. This is a developing story and more information is awaited.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his grief over the incident and tweeted, "The tragedy in Morbi caused by a wall collapse is heart-rending. In this hour of grief, my thoughts are with the bereaved families. May the injured recover soon. Local authorities are providing all possible assistance to the affected."

PM Modi announces Rs 2 lakh each to next of kin of deceased

The Prime Minister has also announced that a compensation of Rs 2 lakh each from the Prime Minister's National Relief Fund (PMNRF) would be given to the next of kin of those who have lost their lives due to the tragedy in Morbi. The injured persons would be given Rs 50,000.

The Gujarat Pradesh Congress Committee (GPCC) President Jagdish Thakore also tweeted and shared his sympathies with the bereaved. "More than 10 workers have been killed in a wall collapse at Morbi Halwad GIDC. I pay my respects to the deceased workers and pray to God to give strength to their families to bear the grief and speedy recovery of the injured workers."

Image: Republic World