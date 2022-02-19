Gujarat: Three Crushed To Death By Heavy Vehicle On Highway In Valsad

Three men were crushed to death when an unidentified vehicle hit their motorcycle on a highway in Gujarat's Valsad district, police said on Saturday.

The incident took place on Ahmedabad-Mumbai national highway near Pardi town of the district late on Friday night, an official from Pardi police station said.

The victims fell on the highway after an unidentified vehicle hit their motorcycle, and as they lay at the scene, they were crushed to death by a heavy vehicle, he said.

As per preliminary investigations, the victims were from the same village in Dharampur taluka of the district, and were travelling from Vapi to Valsad at the time of the accident, the official said.

Efforts are on to track down the victims’ families and to identify the vehicle that hit the two-wheeler, the official added.

