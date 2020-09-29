Gujarat: Under-construction Building Collapse In Vadodara Kills 3, Rescue Op Underway

An under-construction building collapsed in Gujarat's Vadodara on the intervening night of Monday and Tuesday. The mishap has so far led to the death of three persons. Rescue operations were called soon after to search and save trapped victims from under the debris.

Although no more casualties have been reported so far barring the three deaths, six people have been admitted to the hospital after evacuating them from under the debris and more are said to be trapped under the debris. The building was located in an older part of the city called Bawamanpura where reconstruction work was going on.

The building in those areas are dilapidated and hence the reconstruction was underway. The building that collapsed was said to be three decades old, as per reports.

The rescue operation is still underway. Further details awaited.

Other fatal building collapses this month

Last week, three labourers were killed after a portion of a dilapidated seven-storey building collapsed on them while they were sleeping on the pavement adjacent to it in Gujarat's Surat city. The incident had taken place in Rander locality of the city around 5 am. The victims were rushed to the civil hospital but they died during treatment. The slab of the balcony had collapsed on the labourers due to heavy rains.

The civic chief had then said the structure that collapsed was a part of private property, hence the civic body had asked the owners to demolish the structure themselves, failing which the slab crumbled down during heavy rains on the labourers who were sleeping on the pavement below it.

Also, a three-storey building located in Bhiwandi in Maharashtra's Thane collapsed on September 21 at around 3:40 am. Soon after the collapse NDRF, TDRF (Thane Disaster Relief Force), fire brigade and police team reached the location for rescue operations. During the rescue operations, nearly 25 people were pulled out alive from the debris. However, the building collapse had claimed 41 lives, out of which 18 were children.

A case has been registered against the owner of the building and two civic officials have been suspended in relation to the collapse. The building had a total of 40 flats and about 150 residents who were asleep when it collapsed and it was not listed in the dilapidated structures of the Bhiwandi-Nizampur Municipal Corporation despite being said to be about 43 years old.

