Gujarat: Valsad District Flooded As River Auranga Overflows, Rescue Ops Underway

As the intensifying monsoon continues to wreak havoc all over the country, Valsad and other coastal cities in Gujarat are now waterlogged due to heavy rains.

After a week of continious heavy rains the Auranga river in Gujarat has been overflowing which has flooded the low-lying areas in and around Valsad.

Valsad and other coastal areas that are inundated, are located on the south of Gujarat, north of the Maharashtra border, and have been been facing heavy rainfall since days, which are predicted to continue for the coming days.

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a warning for the entire state of Gujarat and predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall in the next 24-48 hours.

The IMD has also issued a Red Alert for areas of Valsad, Navsari, Dang and Surat in the South of Gujarat, and predicted heavy to very heavy at isolated for the next five days.

The National Defence Response Force (NDRF) teams have been deployed to carry out relief and rescue operations in Valsad and its neighbouring areas that remain inundated. Around 300 people have been rescued and shifted to safer locations by the local administration.

Heavy rains in Maharashtra

In the case of Maharashtra several rivers in the state have reached the warning level as heavy rains batter the state.

IMD has issued an "orange alert" for Mumbai, its suburbs and Thane - stating "heavy to very heavy rains" are very likely in a few places for the next 4 days starting from July 10.

A "red alert" warning has also been issued for Palghar for July 11 and an "orange alert" for July 10. For Raigad, Ratnagiri, Pune and Satara, the weather forecasting agency has issued a "red alert" for July 10-11 predicting "extremely heavy rains" at isolated places.

Amid the heavy rains in the state, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde put all the districts on high alert and is monitoring the situation. He has directed the officials to make all arrangements including the shifting of people living in vulnerable areas.

IMD forecast for other parts of India

Along with Telangana, the IMD has also forecasted isolated, extremely high rainfall likely on July 10 in Chhattisgarh, Konkan and Goa, on July 11 in Saurashtra and Kutch, on July 12 and 13 in Gujarat region and July 10–13 in central Maharashtra.

Additionally, there is a high likelihood of isolated extremely heavy rainfall over Marathawada on July 10 and 11, coastal Karnataka on July 12 and 13, Kerala and Mahe, Konkan and Goa, coastal Andhra Pradesh, and Yanam on July 10.

Furthermore, isolated heavy rainfall is likely over Punjab & Haryana-Chandigarh on July 10, north Uttar Pradesh on July 10, Rajasthan on July 10-11 and over East Rajasthan from July 11-13.