Gurugram: Car Catches Fire After 3 Vehicles Collide On NH 48 Near Signature Bridge

In a shocking development, three cars collided on National Highway 48 near Signature Bridge in Haryana's Gurugram on Wednesday night. Reportedly, one of the cars, which was at high speed, lost control on the National Highway, which resulted in the accident.

As a result of the collision, one of the cars caught fire. Soon after, five passengers including four men and a woman, trapped inside the car, were rescued to safety. As per sources, all five individuals were injured and were later taken to a nearby hospital in Gurugram.

Upon receiving information regarding the incident, fire tenders rushed to the spot to douse the flames. Gurugram Police have seized the vehicle and an investigation has been launched to ascertain the chain of events that led to the crash.

Morbi-Malia National Highway Collision

In a separate incident, five persons, including four members of a family were killed on May 8 and at least 10 others were injured in a collision between a car and a mini truck on a national highway near Malia in Gujarat's Morbi district. The deceased included a five-year-old child.

The incident occurred after a car suffered a tyre burst, the tyre brushed past another car and hit a mini truck on the Morbi-Malia national highway on 8 May Sunday. Reportedly, the car was returning to Morbi after visiting a temple at Samakhiali in the Kutch district, a police official said, adding that four of the five deceased were travelling in this car.

They included an elderly couple, their daughter, and a grandson. Another deceased who was killed in the accident was a man travelling in the mini-truck along with others who were returning after visiting the Statue of Unity in the Narmada district, the official said.

All the ten injured were travelling in the mini truck. All the deceased and injured persons were rushed to the civil hospital in Morbi of Gujarat, the police official said. Gujarat minister Brijesh Merja visited the injured persons in the hospital soon after.

Brijesh Merja told that Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel has expressed condolence and announced Rs 4 lakh as compensation to the deceased, and Rs 50,000 to the injured.