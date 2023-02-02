Another incident of road rage has surfaced this time from Haryana's Gurugram where a bike was dragged for several kilometres while it was stuck under a car. According to sources, the incident took place in Gurugram's Sector 62 where the car driver dragged the bike stuck underneath his vehicle for about four kilometres. In the visuals accessed by Republic, the car was seen running on a deserted road during the late hours on February 1 while sparks flew from beneath the car. Meanwhile, a case has been registered against the driver who is still at large.

Sources revealed that the bike belonged to one Monu Singh, a resident of Rithoj village in Bhondsi, who works as a bouncer. He was waiting outside Worldmark in sector 62 on February 1 night. It was at this point when the car driver hit his vehicle, following which the victim fell on the side of the road, while his bike was dragged underneath the vehicle. The Gurgaon Police has initiated the probe to nab the car driver.

A similar incident was reported two months ago in Ghaziabad wherein a car hit a bike and dragged it for a few kilometres. Similar visuals emerged where sparks were seen flying around.