Gurugram: Roof Portion Of Under-construction Building Collapses; Many Feared Trapped

The roof of a highrise building near the Dwarka expressway reportedly collapsed in sector 109 of Gurugram in the evening hours of February 10. As of now, rescue operations are underway in the building and many people are feared to be trapped following the incident. According to the inputs from the Gurugram police, the incident occurred around 6:30 pm when work on the 6th floor of D Tower in the Chintal Paradiso Society Sector 109 Gurugram was going on.

Rescue operations underway

The police informed that it was around this time the ceiling of the living room of Block D Tower 4 started crumbling and ended in a collapse. The building complex reportedly has 530 flats and as many as 420 families are currently living in the housing society. Officials from the Gurugram police informed that fire brigade, ambulance and the police force are all present on the spot and rescue work is going on.

In the visuals gathered by Republic Media Network, a Gurugram police vehicle can be seen entering the premises of the Chintal Paradiso Society along with a JCB vehicle for clearing the debris. Meanwhile, more details about the casualties and injuries of the residents from the incident are awaited.