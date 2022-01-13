Guwahati-Bikaner Express Derails Near West Bengal's Jalpaiguri; 3 Killed, Probe Ordered

The Guwahati-Bikaner Express derailed in West Bengal on Thursday evening at around 5 PM near the Maynaguri town of Jalpaiguri district. While 12 bogies were affected, it has been confirmed that five of them overturned. As per sources, the speed of the train at the time of the accident was 40kmph and around 308 passengers were on board. Jalpaiguri District Magistrate has confirmed that three people have been killed and over 20 have been injured in the accident. A high-level railway safety inquiry has also been ordered. Soon after the accident, Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on the matter.

As rescue operations are underway, Indian Railways has shared helpline numbers as following:

03564 255190

050 34666

0361-273162, 2731622, 2731623

The Railways has also informed in a statement that the injured persons have been taken to Jalpaigudi District Hospital and New Moinagudi district hospital and that the rescue work is almost complete. Total number of ambulances deployed were approximately 30-35 and nine trains have currently been diverted.

At least 100 people have already been rescued as of 6:40 PM after the train derailed at 5 PM. Several dozens of ambulances have also been rushed to the site in a bid to take the injured to nearby health facilities.

NDRF Director General Atul Karwal asserted that two teams of NDRF have been deployed; and will reach shortly to rescue people in the Guwahati-Bikaner Express accident.

While speaking to Republic Media Network, Chief Public Relations Officer of NF Railways Guneet Kaur assured that two relief trains are on the way to the accident site, and stated, "The relief trains and medical trains are expected to reach the site shortly. I'll let you know as soon as I have more information. 5 lakh rupees ex-gratia is announced for anyone who has died, and 1 lakh to the injured."

Meanwhile, Chief Reservation supervisor of Patna junction, Rajesh Kumar informed that 98 passengers boarded the train (Guwahati-Bikaner Express) from Patna junction, three people from Mokama and two people from Bakhtiarpur.

CM Mamata assures medical help to victims

Meanwhile, Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee expressed shock over the accident and said, "Deeply concerned to hear about the tragic accident of the Bikaner-Guwahati Express in Maynaguri. Senior Officers of the State Government, DM/SP/IG North Bengal are supervising rescue and relief operations. Those injured will receive medical attention, as early as possible."

CM Mamata Banerjee further assured that the situation is being closely monitored from the State HQs. More details are awaited.

Image: Republic World