Halted Lorry Rolls Back On Palakkad Highway, Breaks Divider; Watch What Happens Next

In a shocking incident caught on tape, a lorry stationed at Walayar in Kerala's Palakkad district rolled backwards and accelerated crossing over to the other side of the highway averting a major disaster by a whisker. The incident took place near the Walayar RTO check post. Reportedly, no one was injured in the incident.

As per the CCTV footage, the lorry can be seen rolling backwards, narrowly missing a car. It then entered the opposite track, breaking the divider. The lorry finally rested on the opposite side of the road. Notably, a major accident was avoided as other vehicles did not pass on the road during the time.

Soon after the incident took place, the people around the check post rushed to the spot to make sure that no one was injured in the accident.

Past accidents in Palakkad

March 2022: Two people died at Walayar after the car they were travelling in collided with a container lorry parked beside the National Highway. According to the reports, the duo was returning from Cochin International Airport after seeing off a friend.

June 2021: Five people were killed in an accident after the car in which they were travelling collided head-on with a lorry on Kozhikode-Palakkad Highway. The five people reportedly died on the spot.

June 2019: Five people, including three children, died after the van in which they were travelling collided with a parked container lorry at Vattaparambu (14th mile) near Walayar in June, last year. Apart from the five people, seven people were reportedly injured in the accident