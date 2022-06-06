Last Updated:

Hapur Blast: Factory Owner Arrested, FIR Booked After Explosion Kills 13 People

The Hapur blast incident took place on Saturday afternoon at the Ruhu Industries in the Dhaulana area after a boiler inside the factory suddenly exploded.

Written By
Nikita Bishay
Hapur blast

Image: ANI


A day after the tragedic blast in Uttar Pradesh's Hapur district, the owner of the factory has been arrested by the police on Sunday, reported ANI. The owner of the unit identified as Dilshad was arrested hours after the police nabbed the operator of the factory, Wasim. This pertains to a major explosion that took place in an illegally-run chemical factory on Saturday following which 13 people lost their lives and injured over 20 people. 

The owner of the factory was arrested late on Sunday night following which further investigation is currently underway, informed Superintendent of Police (SP) Deepak Bhuker. 

Notably, the operator of the unit had fled after the explosion but was seriously injured after sustaining burn injuries on his hands and head. As informed by the police, his hands were bandaged and there were stitches on his head as it seems he received first-aid after the incident. Speaking on the same, Hapur SP Deepak Bhuker further said, “He was arrested on Sunday afternoon from the Hapur-Meerut bypass. We are providing medical treatment to him."

READ | Uttar Pradesh: 9 dead, 19 injured in Hapur chemical factory boiler blast; probe underway

While an investigation is presently underway, an FIR has been registered against both Wasim and Dilshad and they have been booked under IPC sections 286 (negligent conduct with respect to explosive substance), 287 (negligent conduct with respect to machinery), 304 (culpable homicide), 308 (attempt to commit culpable homicide), 337 (act endangering human lives) and 338 (causing grievous hurt).

Hapur blast incident

The Hapur blast incident took place on Saturday afternoon at the Ruhu Industries in the Dhaulana area after a boiler inside the factory suddenly exploded. Following the explosion which was felt in several nearby factories as well. 13 people were killed in the explosion while around 21 people were left injured and are undergoing treatment in various hospitals in Delhi, Noida, Ghaziabad, and Meerut. 

READ | In UP's Hapur, boiler explosion at factory leaves 13 dead, 21 injured; probe ordered

Out of the 13 deceased, 11 have been identified so far by the police. As per a statement, the Shahjahanpur Police identified the deceased as Sarvesh, Anil, Bhure, Ramu, Anoop, Prempal, Irfan, Chaviram, Noor Hasan, and Raghvendra.

READ | Hapur fire: FIR registered in boiler blast case; report reveals 'firecrackers were made'

The factory which had a license for manufacturing electronics was being used for making firecrackers, suspected the police. Speaking on this, Inspector General of Police, Meerut Range, Praveen Kumar said the factory was licensed to manufacture only electronic goods, and an investigation is underway to ascertain how explosives reached there.

READ | Hapur blast: DM orders forensic probe; 'factory got license for manufacturing electronics'

With agency inputs; Image: ANI

READ | Hapur factory explosion: Unit operator arrested, toll rises to 13
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND