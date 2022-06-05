Hapur Fire: FIR Registered In Boiler Blast Case; Report Reveals 'firecrackers Were Made'

Following the tragic explosion in Uttar Pradesh's Hapur district which claimed the lives of 13 people and further injured 21 others, an FIR has been registered in the matter under various sections of 286, 287, 304, 308, 337, and 338 of the Indian Penal Code at Dhaulana Police Station. This happened after a boiler exploded at a chemical factory in Hapur on Saturday afternoon.

The FIR also states that firecrackers were being manufactured in the factory when the explosion took place and the gunpowder used in it could have triggered the explosion.

On the other hand, while the police are investigating the matter, members of the farmers' body Kisan Mazdoor Sangh are holding a protest over the Hapur fire incident further seeking compensation for the affected families. Speaking on the same, Brahm Sing Rana, state president of the Kisan Mazdoor Sangh said, "We demand compensation of Rs 1 crore each to the affected families & sealing of all illegally-run factories."

We demand compensation of Rs 1 crore each to the affected families & sealing of all illegally-run factories: Brahm Sing Rana, State president, Kisan Mazdoor Sangh

Hapur fire incident

The major mishap took place on Saturday, June 4, when a boiler exploded in a chemical factory in Uttar Pradesh's Hapur district killing 13 people and leaving over 20 people injured. The incident took place at a factory named Ruhi Chemical situated in the Dholana area.

As informed by the officials, around 30 people were in the affected area at the factory when the blast happened. It was so intense that it also impacted the roofs of some nearby factories. Fire tenders were pressed into service following which it took around three hours to bring the fire under control.

Taking cognisance of the matter, Hapur's District Magistrate Medha Roopam informed that samples have been taken from the site and an investigation is presently underway. She also said that a license to manufacture electronic items was given to the factory, but not firecrackers.

Image: ANI