Haryana: Over 100 People Affected Due To Ammonia Gas Leak In Kurukshetra

On Wednesday, at least 100 people were affected after inhaling ammonia gas that leaked from a cold storage plant in Haryana's Kurukshetra district. Police sources stated that out of these 100, at least 50 fainted. Five were considered critical and have been admitted to the Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Hospital in Kurukshetra.

Read: Toxic gas leak kills 4 more people in coastal Karachi area

Taking immediate cognizance of the situation, the police evacuated 100 people from nearby residential areas of Hargovind cold storage in Navi village.

The gas leakage occurred around 9.30 pm in the night on Tuesday when most of the employees in the unit were not working. However, the gas soon spread to neighbouring areas affecting at least 100 people. Officials have stated that the cause of the gas leakage is not yet known, sources, however, suggest lapses on the part of the gas company.

Read: Day after 7 people died of gas leak in UP's Sitapur, acid factory operator among two detained

The fire brigade was called to spray water over the affected areas to lessen the effect of the toxic ammonia gas. the people who were largely affected due to the gas leak were reportedly removed from the vicinity of the cold store and taken to a safer place. A police probe is underway and more details are awaited.

Read: Gas leak kills 7 at India carpet factory, including children

(With Agency Inputs; Image Credits-PTI)