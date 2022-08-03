Haryana: 4 Workers Killed, 2 In ICU Due To Suspected Gas Leakage At Factory In Bahadurgarh

In a factory in Haryana's Bahadurgarh, four workers were killed and two hospitalised after a suspected gas leak. The workers entered a 5-foot-deep tank to clean it when they are suspected to have inhaled methane, news agency ANI reported. An investigation has been initiated and the family members of the workers were being contacted.

"Labourers had gone down a four feet deep tank to clean it. It's suspected that due to this four have died and two are serious. Further probe is underway," DC Shakti Singh was quoted by ANI as saying.

SP Wasim Akram informed that four workers lost their lives and two are being treated at a hospital's Intensive Care Unit (ICU). "Bodies have been removed and taken to the hospital...Families are being contacted," he added.

Bahadurgarh, Haryana | Bodies have been removed & taken to the hospital. 4 are dead & 2 are in ICU. Families are being contacted, an investigation will be conducted once we receive complaints: SP Wasim Akram pic.twitter.com/zx0xFoIOfI — ANI (@ANI) August 3, 2022

Notably, the incident comes a day after a similar accident in the state of Andhra Pradesh, where over 90 workers were hospitalised after a case of suspected gas leakage at a company named Brandix.

On August 3, the company informed that the condition of all workers who were hospitalised is stable and they are undergoing treatment in hospitals in Anakapalli, Atchyutapuram and Visakhapatnam.