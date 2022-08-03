Last Updated:

Haryana: 4 Workers Killed, 2 In ICU Due To Suspected Gas Leakage At Factory In Bahadurgarh

The workers entered a 5-foot-deep tank to clean it when they are suspected to have inhaled methane. An investigation has been launched on the incident.

Written By
Abhishek Raval
Haryana

Image: ANI


In a factory in Haryana's Bahadurgarh, four workers were killed and two hospitalised after a suspected gas leak. The workers entered a 5-foot-deep tank to clean it when they are suspected to have inhaled methane, news agency ANI reported. An investigation has been initiated and the family members of the workers were being contacted. 

"Labourers had gone down a four feet deep tank to clean it. It's suspected that due to this four have died and two are serious. Further probe is underway," DC Shakti Singh was quoted by ANI as saying.

SP Wasim Akram informed that four workers lost their lives and two are being treated at a hospital's Intensive Care Unit (ICU). "Bodies have been removed and taken to the hospital...Families are being contacted," he added.

Notably, the incident comes a day after a similar accident in the state of Andhra Pradesh, where over 90 workers were hospitalised after a case of suspected gas leakage at a company named Brandix.

On August 3,  the company informed that the condition of all workers who were hospitalised is stable and they are undergoing treatment in hospitals in Anakapalli, Atchyutapuram and Visakhapatnam.

First Published:
