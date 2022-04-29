Haryana: Ammonia Gas Leak In Jhajjar Factory Triggers Panic, Causes Breathing Issues

Raising concern among the locals in the Jhajjar district of Haryana, a gas leak was reported from a ‘Kathha’ making factory on Thursday evening. The leakage of ammonia resulted in some locals living in the area complaining of breathing difficulties and vomiting. On receiving information about the incident, fire brigade officials rushed to the spot, and the situation was brought under control immediately.

The incident triggered panic among locals as some were seen using face masks and cloth to cover their faces. the fire department officials evacuated the factory.

"Incident of ammonia gas leakage reported. Three ambulances and 3 to 4 fire brigades are at the spot. Advised people to wear masks," said Jag Niwas, Deputy Commissioner, Jhajjar told ANI.

Jhajjar gas leak

The factory was evacuated by the fire brigade personnel. After the ammonia gas leak took place, many locals and factory workers reported feeling unwell soon. An ambulance was called to the scene to shift several factory workers and some locals to the hospital for immediate treatment and care.

So far, no serious casualties or deaths have been reported due to the gas leak. Further details about the incident that took place in Haryana’s Jhajjar are awaited.

Till now, the cause of the gas is not known, but locals have been evacuated from nearby areas and the factory has been emptied to avoid any hazardous effect on anyone’s health.

Gas leak in Andhra Pradesh

In May 2020, at least 11 people were reported dead due to a massive gas leak at a chemical plant in Visakhapatnam in Andhra Pradesh, with 800 others taken to hospital. The leak from the LG Polymers plant in the city of Visakhapatnam was reported on May 7, 2020.

People suffered burning sensations in the eyes and difficulties breathing following the incident. The nearby areas around the plant were evacuated. Officials had stated that the leak was been due to the negligence of the factory workers.

(Image: ANI)