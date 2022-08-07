Haryana: Coal-laden Goods Train Derails In Rohtak; No Loss Of Life Reported

Eight bogies of a goods train derailed near the Kharawar Railway Station in Haryana's Rohtak, on August 7, causing inconvenience in the area and disrupting rail traffic on the route. No loss of life has been reported. The railway police and the administration have reached the spot.

As per the visuals accessed by Republic Media Network, the blue-coloured compartments carrying a huge amount of coal were seen fallen outside the railway track, with coals scattered on the ground in the area.

"The goods train was headed from Shakur Basti in Delhi to Suratgarh via Rohtak. It was laden with coal. Seven wagons derailed in the incident after which rail traffic was affected on the route," Assistant Sub-Inspector of Rohtak police, Manoj Kumar told PTI.

Goods train derails in Haryana

The police official added that the cause behind this major accident will be investigated by the Railway authorities, adding that no one was injured in the incident. The police official further said that railway engineers and other officials and workers reached the site after the incident and were trying to restore the rail traffic. A portion of the rail track where the incident occurred was also damaged, he added.

(With PTI Inputs)

Image: ANI