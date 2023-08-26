Haryana Crash: 4 Days On, No Arrest Yet | 'Statement Not Recorded,' Says Survivor's Kin

Four days after the crash between a Rolls-Royce and an oil tanker on the Delhi-Mumbai-Baroda Expressway in Haryana's Nuh, still no arrests have been made in the case. The oil tanker driver and one helper were killed, while another helper was injured. Three occupants of the Rolls-Royce were injured.

Kuber Group's director Vikas Malu was one of three people injured in the accident. According to the First Information Report (FIR) at the Nagina police station, the luxury vehicle came from behind and hit the front tyre of the oil tanker. The tanker then overturned due to losing its balance.

Speaking to Republic Media Network, Gautam, a helper in the oil tanker, said the car crashed with the tanker from one side. He also claimed that the tanker was moving on the right side.

Gautam's father said, "Immediately a car came from behind and the tanker overturned. Two people were killed and my son luckily escaped....The police haven't come to us. They haven't recorded our statement."

"We don't even have money for medicines. There were many vehicles with Rolls Royce but no one helped us," Gautam's father added.

Furthermore, he recounted that he received a call on August 22 that Gautam was grievously injured and was in serious condition. "When I reached there, police were present. They were removing bodies...There is no investigation," he said.

'Normally in these cases, the driver is to be arrested': Vikas Malu's lawyer

Republic TV also spoke to Vikas Malu's lawyer RK Thakur who said that his client has sustained a fracture in his right elbow. "The operation is scheduled for Monday. Once he recovers from injury, he will join the probe."