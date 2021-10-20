As Uttarakhand continues to witness incessant rain and a threatening flood situation coupled with landslides and flash floods, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Wednesday declared a financial aid of Rs 5 crore to the state.

The Haryana CM assured all help to the hilly state from the Haryana government amid the natural calamity.

उत्तराखंड में त्रासदी की चपेट में आए वहां के लोगों की दुख की घड़ी में हम उनके साथ हैं, मैंने उत्तराखंड के मुख्यमंत्री श्री @pushkardhami जी से फोन पर बात कर उन्हें हरियाणा की तरफ से हर तरह का सहयोग देने का आश्वासन दिया है। — Manohar Lal (@mlkhattar) October 20, 2021

Chief Minister Khattar said that apart from financial assistance, the Haryana government will send medicines, essential clothes, blankets, and tents to the tragedy-hit region on Thursday.

हरियाणा से कल टीम राहत सामग्री के साथ (राशन किट, कंबल, पानी की बोतलें, तिरपाल आदि) उत्तराखंड के लिए रवाना होगी। — Manohar Lal (@mlkhattar) October 20, 2021

Haryana CM Khatar lamented the huge loss of life and property owing to the disaster in Uttarakhand. He expressed his solidarity to the families of the deceased.

17 NDRF teams deployed, over 1300 evacuated as rains batter state

Meanwhile, National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Mohsen Shahedi on Wednesday informed that a total of 17 teams of the specialised force were presently conducting rescue and relief operations amid heavy rains in Uttarakhand. The NDRF DIG maintained that as many as 1,300 people had been evacuated and transported to safe places across the state. Shahedi lamented the death of 46 people who lost their lives in the disaster.

"A total of 17 teams of NDRF are carrying out rescue and relief operations in Uttarakhand, which includes teams from Delhi, Dehradun, two teams from Uttar Pradesh, and six teams which were already deployed in the date as a part of pre-Monsoon deployment. 13,00 people have been carried to safer places," said Shahedi while talking to ANI.

46 dead, 15 injured, 9 missing: DIG NDRF

The NDRF DIG also informed that Nainital, Almora, Champawat, and Udham Singh Nagar had been the most affected districts by heavy rains. "As per information from the state, 46 people have lost their lives so far, 15 people have been injured will nine are still missing. About 20-25 houses have been completely damaged," added the DIG.

Earlier on Tuesday, CM Pushkar Singh Dhami announced a compensation of Rs 4 lakhs for the families of those who died due to rain-related incidents. Apart from that, heavy landslides triggered by heavy rainfall have resulted in the blocking of roads and highways disrupting normal transportation.

(With ANI Inputs, Image by PTI)