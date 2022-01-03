Haryana Landslide: Another Body Recovered From Bhiwani Mining Site; Death Toll Rises To 5

One more body was pulled out from under the debris at a mining site in Haryana's Dadam on Sunday evening, taking the death toll in the landslide tragedy to five. On Saturday, four bodies of mine workers were recovered from the site while two others were injured. Officials said the rescue operations will continue for the time being to clear the debris and to rule out the possibility of any other person being trapped there.

"The body of a worker was pulled out from under the debris late Sunday evening," SHO of Tosham police station Sukhbir told PTI over the phone. The victim was about 50 years old and belonged to a village near Rohtak.

A BJP MP from the area has alleged a violation of mining parameters at the site. Speaking to reporters in Bhiwani after visiting the accident site, Bhiwani-Mahendergarh MP Dharambir Singh claimed violation of several laid down norms for mining at four sites in the Dadam mining zone.

Haryana CM assures action in case of illegal mining

Singh said he will urge Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar to order a thorough probe into the landslide and its reasons so that such incidents are not repeated. On Saturday Khattar had informed that he has directed the mining department to find out whether there was any violation of parameters for mining at the site. "If any violation is found, action will be taken," he said

Haryana Congress president Kumari Selja Sunday demanded a judicial probe, monitored by a sitting Supreme Court judge. In a statement, former Union minister Selja alleged that illegal mining was going on in Dadam and deep digging was going on at the site without permission. Congress has demanded financial assistance of Rs 25 lakh for the next of kin of each of those killed in the incident and Rs 10 lakh to those injured.

Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala and former CM Bhupinder Singh Hooda too had alleged that illegal mining was going on under the Khattar regime and held the BJP-JJP government responsible for these deaths.

