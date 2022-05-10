'Hawa Dhundh...': Nitin Gadkari Stumped By Officer's Reason For Sultanganj Bridge Collapse

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari on Monday expressed his surprise at the statement of an IAS officer who blamed "strong winds" for the collapse of a portion of an under-construction road bridge in Bihar's Sultanganj. Addressing an event of CSIR-CRRI in New Delhi, the Minister of Road Transport and Highways said, "A bridge fell in Bihar on April 29. I asked my secretary about the reasons. He (secretary) said it was because of 'Hawa dhundh' (strong winds) 'aur bridge gir gaye' (and the bridge fell off)." Laughing at his secretary's response, Gadkari further added, "I told him, 'You are an IAS officer and still believe in things like 'Hawa aur dhundh' caused the bridge to collapse."

Nitin Gadkari who was addressing the event after inaugurating pothole repair machines by CSIR-CRRI, further said, "I cannot understand how can a bridge collapse due to strong winds," adding further about bridge collapse, he said, "There must be some error." In speaking about how the infrastructure should be constructed in the country, Gadkari emphasised the need to reduce the cost of construction, without compromising on quality. "We must now go in the direction of perfection without compromising on the quality. Importance should be on making best quality while using low-cost materials," he said.

Sultanganj bridge collapse

On April 29, a portion of the Sultanganj bridge in Bihar collapsed injuring no one. Sultanganj MLA Lalit Narayan Mandal had earlier said Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has ordered an investigation into the bridge collapse."The possibility of using sub-standard materials in the construction of the bridge cannot be ruled out ... It is a matter of investigation that the under-construction bridge being built at a cost of ₹1,710 crores could not withstand strong gusty winds," he had said according to PTI.

The construction of the bridge between Sultanganj and Aguani Ghat in Bihar started in 2014. It was due to be completed in 2019 but work on it is still on. The 3,116-metre-long bridge on completion was slated to have the country's longest "extradosed" spans and a high-level observatory which would offer the users a unique view of the river. Notably, an extradosed bridge is a hybrid structure between the classic cable-stayed and cantilever-girder types.