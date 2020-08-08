'Hazardous Airport During Rains': MoS MEA Recalls Personal Experience At Kozhikode Airport

Following the crash landing of the Air India flight at the Kozhikode International Airport in Karipur on Friday, the NDRF team nearest to the incident spot was rushed immediately for the rescue operation. The Kozhikode crash has so far claimed 18 lives including the pilot and the co-pilot, while the injured passengers and cabin crew are admitted to hospitals in Malappuram and Kozhikode.

Speaking to media soon after the accident, NDRF DG SN Pradhan said, "We have sent our NDRF team which was located in Malappuram that was nearest to the incident site to deploy for the rescue operation, upon the instructions of Union Home Minister Amit Shah."

"The runway is a table-top, hence there was a massive impact as the flight got skidded off the runway and fell into the valley. However, it could have been an even more disastrous accident had the body or the fuselage caught fire. Because there was no fire, the passengers could be rescued easily," he added.

MoS MEA arrives at the accident spot

Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan has reached Kozhikode on Saturday morning to assess the situation. While speaking with Republic TV on Friday soon after the accident occurred, Muraleedharan said that Calicut Airport being a table-top airport, there is always a danger of skidding.

"When it skids, it goes beyond the compound wall and falls into the valley. That's what has happened in Calicut," Muraleedharan said.

"Calicut airport during the rainy season is a very hazardous airport to land. I have personal experience of landing there many times during the monsoon season. And I am told there are heavy rains in Kerala and in Calicut airport too. The pilot made the first attempt but was not successful and in the second attempt he landed and it was a bit of a hard landing. Then it shot off the runway and crashed and nosedived into the valley," Muraleedharan added recalling her personal experience.

Air India Express has confirmed that its flight IX-1134 from Dubai was involved in an accident at Kozhikode, Kerala. In a horrible tragedy, the Boeing 737 aircraft overshot the runway at the Kozhikode airport at 7:40 pm on Friday and nosedived into the valley, breaking into two pieces. The airlines in a press release informed that there were 184 passengers and 6 crew members on board.

