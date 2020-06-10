Health Min Issues Order, Asks CGHS Hospitals To Provide COVID Treatment To Beneficiaries

The Union Ministry of Health and Family welfare on Wednesday issued an order to all the Central Government Health Scheme (CGHS) empanelled hospitals. As per the order, all the CGHS hospitals which are notified as COVID-Hospitals by State Governments are asked to provide virus-related treatment facilities to the CGHS beneficiaries. The Ministry has issued the order to all the Health Care Organisations (HCOs) empanelled under CGHS, after reviewing the representations from the beneficiaries regarding the difficulties is availing treatment.

The official release stated, "As per the Ministry order, all CGHS empanelled hospitals, which are notified as COVID-Hospitals by State Governments shall provide treatment facilities to CGHS beneficiaries as per the CGHS norms, for all COVID related treatments."

It further added, "Similarly, it is directed that all the CGHS empanelled hospitals, which are not notified as COVID Hospitals shall not deny treatment facilities/admission to CGHS beneficiaries and shall charge as per CGHS norms, for all other treatments. An action shall be taken in case of violation of the guidelines."

Central teams deployed

With over 50 districts and municipal bodies spread across 15 states and union territories witnessing a rise in Coronavirus cases, the Union Health Ministry on Tuesday stated that high-level central teams have been deployed to assist local administrations in containment and management of COVID-19 outbreak. Reportedly, the multi-disciplinary teams are helping the states and UTs address challenges like testing bottlenecks, low tests per million population, high confirmation rates, risk of capacity shortfall over the next two months, potential bed shortage, growing case fatality rate, high doubling rate and sudden spike inactive cases, and so on.

These states and UTs include Maharashtra (seven districts/municipalities), Telangana (four), Tamil Nadu (seven), Rajasthan (five), Assam (six), Haryana (four), Gujarat (three), Karnataka (four), Uttarakhand (three), Madhya Pradesh (five), West Bengal (three), Delhi (three), Bihar (four), Uttar Pradesh (four), and Odisha (five), and so on.

(With Agency Inputs)