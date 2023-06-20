Heatwaves Continue To Triumph In Several States, Kill Nearly 200 In Bihar & UP

With heatwave conditions prevailing in several states, the deaths in UP and Bihar are becoming a cause of concern. Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya chaired a high-level meeting to review the preparedness ahead of prevailing heatwaves in several states on Tuesday. The meeting was attended by MoS Health Bharati Pawar, NITI Aayog member VK Paul and other health officials.

During the meeting, the Union Health Minister advised all health officials to task proper force into action to look into public health facilities and ensure the antibiotics and medicines, intravenous fluids, packs, ORS, and drinking water, as well as dissemination of necessary IEC materials, are available in all PHC centers and other hospitals.

A team of ICMR, IMD and NDMA will visit the districts of UP and Bihar to review state preparedness and also ascertain the root cause behind the rising deaths due to heatwave. The teams also aim to support the state in public health response measures to address heat-related illnesses.

The National Action Plan on heat-related illness prepared by MoHFW outlines Standard Operating Procedures (SOP) for surveillance of heat stroke cases and deaths with a preparedness plan before and during the summer season.

Republic spoke to MoS Health UP Mayankeshwar Sharan Singh who said,

Situation in UP is under control. Since the last 15 days, a low number of deaths have been reported but the major causes are irregular BP and cardiac arrest. The state government has made adequate arrangements in all districts of UP. DMs of all districts have been asked to ensure that fluids and medicines are available in stock. We have also put drinking water pitchers at several places. Shades have also been put up to ensure people don't wait under the Sun outside hospitals.

According to sources, more than 200 deaths have been reported because of the heatwave but many other reported deaths are due to other underlying reasons.

Dr Sanjay Roy, Community Medicine professor, AIIMS talked to Republic and said,

Most of the deaths reported yet are not because of heat stroke but because of heat exertion. Heat strokes happen most in the elderly and children below the age of 5, but there are several stages before heat stroke. Symptoms also include cramps and pain in the lower limbs. Unfortunately, most people die in the early stages of heat exertion because of the low electrolyte in the body caused by excessive sweat.

IMD has predicted heatwaves in eastern zones like UP, east MP, Telangana, and Bihar. The temperature in these areas is soaring above 45 degrees Celsius.

Proper preparedness and education is the need of the hour. Some precautions can be limited Sun exposure and an increased intake of fluid content. Patients with heart and BP ailments should be more careful navigating through these conditions.