Heavy Rains Trigger Landslide In Darjeeling, NH 55 Completely Cut Off

Spell of heavy rains on Monday triggered a landslide in West Bengal's Darjeeling district. The landslides have resulted in damage of the main road linking Rimbik and Lodhama areas in the hills. No casualties have been reported so far.

Due to the calamity, the road at Paglajhora has been completely blocked while NH 55 has been completely cut off after the landslide hit Paglajhoraa. More updates are awaited.

Landslide hits Guwahati

Meanwhile, on Sunday, a student was killed in a landslide near Raj Bhawan in Assam's Guwahati. The calamity prompted the administration to ask people living in vulnerable areas to move to safer places. The administration also closed down a hospital temporarily near the Raj Bhawan. Union Home Minister Amit Shah dialed Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal and assured him of all help to the state.

"Due to incessant rainfall for the last few days in Guwahati city, several incidents of landslides have occurred, leading to loss of lives and property. Moreover, there is every possibility of occurrence of more such landslide incidents in the coming days," an official said.

