Heavy Rains Witnessed In Several Parts Of Chennai; To Continue For 3 More Hours: IMD

Heavy rains lashed out in several parts of Chennai since 3 am on Thursday, October 29. According to the Indian Metrological Department, heavy rains will continue in parts of Chennai for the next three hours. As per the 4.30 am IMD release Chennai's Nungambakkam received 27 mm rainfall within an hour that is between 3.00 am to 4.00 am and Meenambakkam received 26 mm in the aforesaid time slot.

"As per the latest observations, Intense convective clouds present over Chennai and adjoining areas of Thiruvallur and Kanchipuram districts have the potential to cause heavy rainfall during the next three hours", the IMD said in its release.

READ | Centre has proposed to build double-decker flyover in Chennai: Nitin Gadkari

The rains are likely to cause localized flooding of informal settlements or roads, low lying areas, and bridges, IMD said while adding that short term disruption to public services like electricity and road transport can also be expected. IMD further suggested that people in the affected areas may restrict their movements till the rain subsides.

READ | Karthi's 'Sulthan' director Bakkiyaraj Kannan ties the knot with Asha in Chennai; see pic

Meanwhile, many parts of the city witnessed heavy rains in its early hours on Thursday. The monsoon rains have left the low lying areas in the city flooded with water. Areas around Anna Nagar, T.Nagar, Ekkattuthangal, Velachery, Egmore and Royapettah recorded heavy rainfall since midnight. IMD had earlier predicted that heavy rain is likely to occur at isolated places in the interior parts of Tamil Nadu districts like Thenkasi, Tirunelveli and Virudhunagar districts. Furthermore, the rainfall in the State is expected to continue for 2 more days, while the city is expected to witness rainfall for the day, for 3 more hours.

READ | SFI stages protest at Chennai's Raj Bhavan; demands approval of Reservation Bill

Chennai Corporation issues emergency numbers

Chennai Corporation has issued emergency numbers for the people of Chennai to lodge complaints about the northeast monsoon. The public can call on 044 2538 4530, 044 2538 4540. They can also contact the control centre (1913) which is operational 24/7.

READ | Chennai City FC part ways with coach Akbar Nawas, I-League fans react