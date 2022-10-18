A chopper has crashed near the Lincholi area in Kedarnath, Uttarakhand on Tuesday, October 18. According to the preliminary information, the helicopter which was en route to Kedarnath crashed right after takeoff. Seven people, including 2 pilots and 5 passengers, who were travelling onboard have died in the crash, according to the Uttarakhand government.

Kedarnath chopper crash: 7 feared dead including 5 pilgrims and 2 pilots. Tune in - https://t.co/YqHqeFPOs2 pic.twitter.com/AzwJ6lp4QT — Republic (@republic) October 18, 2022

After getting the information regarding the crash, the police as well as State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) teams rushed to the crash site to carry out the search and rescue operation. Reacting to this crash, Uttarakhand Chioef Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami called the incident "unfortunate" and said that a detailed inquiry has been ordered into this tragic helicopter crash incident. "Very sad news has been received of some casualties in the unfortunate helicopter crash at Garuda Chatti near Kedarnath. SDRF and district administration teams have reached the spot for relief and rescue work. A detailed inquiry has been ordered into this tragic incident," Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami tweeted.

केदारनाथ के समीप गरुड़ चट्टी में दुर्भाग्यपूर्ण हेलीकॉप्टर क्रैश में कुछ लोगों के हताहत होने का अत्यंत दु:खद समाचार प्राप्त हुआ है। राहत और बचाव कार्य हेतु SDRF और जिला प्रशासन की टीम घटनास्थल पर पहुंच चुकी है। इस दु:खद घटना के विस्तृत जांच के आदेश दे दिए गए है। — Pushkar Singh Dhami (@pushkardhami) October 18, 2022

Union Civil Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia said that the minsitry is in constant touch with the Uttarakhand government and monitoring the situation. "The helicopter crash in Kedarnath is extremely unfortunate. We are in touch with the State government to ascertain the magnitude of the loss, and are constantly monitoring the situation," Jyotiraditya Scindia tweeted.

The crash reportedly took place 2-2.5 km away from Kedarnath holy shrine. As per the preliminary information, the helicopter-- Bell 407 belonging to private firm Aryan Aviation, carrying pilgrims from Phata, crashed due to technical snag. The visuals coming from the crash site shows mountaineous terrain and low handing clouds.

'Have terrain awarness warning system': Group Captain Augustine Vinod

Speaking to Republic over the Kedarnath crash, Group Captain Augustine Vinod, there are two processes to mitigate such incidents. "There are two processes to mitigate this. First and foremost like we do in the Air Force, give a certain kind of training before we release the pilot to the flying area, it’s called familiarity training… When you are in finals to land, suddenly clouds come from left to right, like it happened during the CDS (incident). Suddenly the helicopter engulfs like someone threw a white blanket on you. Something like that happens with the Helicopter. Now the helicopter goes into instrument condition, it can startle any professional pilot," Augustine Vinod told Republic.

Addingg further he said, "I am focusing to land and suddenly some white cloud comes and I lost contact with the ground, now what do I do? That’s the second mitigation factor— a terrain awareness warning system... Helicopter flying in the hills or helicopter cleared to carrying VVIPS should have terrain awareness warning system. It’s not an expensive system."