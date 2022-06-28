In a big development, a helicopter mishap took place in the Arabian Sea near the Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Limited (ONGC) rig. According to ONGC, a helicopter carrying nine persons including two pilots, on Tuesday made an emergency landing near the company's rig in the Arabian Sea. According to officials, six of the nine persons have been rescued so far and attempts are on to bring the others to safety as the chopper was forced to land near the ONGC rig Sagar Kiran in Mumbai High.

Following the helicopter mishap, rescue operations are now in full swing. ONGC has now informed that several rescue teams are now at the mishap site and six out of nine persons involved in the mishap has been rescued so far. Following the mishap, a Coast Guard ship was diverted to reach the location. According to officials, another offshore supply vessel named Malviya 16 was diverted to render assistance towards rescue operations.

Six persons have been rescued so far. https://t.co/iBVPTkgDJQ — Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Limited (ONGC) (@ONGC_) June 28, 2022

ONGC chopper makes emergency landing

The incident happened around 11.50 AM. As per PTI, the helicopter carrying six ONGC personnel and one contract worker on board was forced to land using the floaters. The chopper pilot was forced to use the floaters that are attached to coppers carrying personnel and material from shore to offshore installations.

@IndiaCoastGuard deployed sea & air assets to rescue 2 crew & 7 pax of ONGC Pawan Hans Helicopter that crashed off #Mumbai today. MRCC(MBI) activated ISN & coordinating SAR in area. 02 survivors recovered so far pic.twitter.com/PxA4YPchGA — Indian Coast Guard (@IndiaCoastGuard) June 28, 2022

However, the reason for the emergency landing is not yet clear. It is pertinent to note that ONGC has several rigs and installations in the Arabia Sea that are used to produce oil and gas from reservoirs lying below the seabed and several choppers travel across these on regular basis.

