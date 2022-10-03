In a tragic incident, a helium tank exploded in a market area in Trichy’s Kotai Vasal area in Tamil Nadu on Sunday. According to sources, one person died and several were injured in the incident. The entire incident was recorded on multiple CCTV cameras located on the spot.

#WATCH | Tamil Nadu: A helium tank exploded in a market in Trichy's Kotai Vasal area yesterday; One dead & several injured. Case registered. pic.twitter.com/wUHvlaM5GQ — ANI (@ANI) October 3, 2022

According to sources, the dead person has been identified as Maattu Ravi. Police officials collected the CCTV visuals demonstrating the exact moment of the blast. Police officials are on the lookout for the balloon vendor whose helium tank exploded. The Trichy police officials have filed a case and an investigation is underway.

Notably, the Kottai Vasal area, where the explosion occurred, is a busy marketplace. According to police officials, the area was crowded on Sunday night. Several people including a 13-year-old boy were also injured. The blast shattered the window panes of several vehicles.