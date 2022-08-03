'High-level Inquiry To Probe If Anakapalle Gas Leak Was Deliberate': Andhra Pradesh Min

A high-level inquiry has been ordered into the suspected gas-leak incident, which saw as many as 100 garment factory workers falling sick, Andhra Pradesh minister Gudivada Amarnath said on Wednesday. Amarnath revealed that samples had been sent to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) for further inquiry and an investigation was underway to determine whether the gas leak was a random or a deliberate act. His statement came after a suspected gas-leak incident took place at a special economic zone in Atchyutapuram in Andhra Pradesh’s Anakapalle district at 8.30 pm on Tuesday.

“High-level inquiry ordered into the incident. The samples have been sent to ICMR for further inquiry. It remains to be determined whether it was a random or a deliberate act,” Amarnath was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Visakhapatnam gas leak

On Tuesday, 95 workers of an apparel manufacturing unit in the Brandix Special Economic Zone at Atchyutapuram fell sick due to a suspected mysterious gas leak. The workers fell sick with nausea and vomiting after they inhaled a pungent gas that filled the air at the manufacturing unit on Tuesday night.

"The gas leak reportedly took place at the premises of Brandix. 50 people have been shifted to hospitals, and evacuation is underway at the premises. More details awaited," SP Anakapalle said in an initial statement. Their condition is said to be stable and they are being treated in different hospitals in Anakapalli, Atchyutapuram, and Visakhapatnam.

Andhra Pradesh | A suspected gas leakage reported at a company in Achutapuram. A few women have been rushed to a hospital after they fell ill. Police are waiting for APPCB officials to arrive & assess the situation. Details awaited. pic.twitter.com/wEmPXB3QNZ — ANI (@ANI) August 2, 2022

This was the second such incident in two months after the one on June 3 in the same place where more than 300 women workers fell unconscious after complaining of eyesores, nausea, and vomiting. The state government is yet to publically release the report submitted by a team of experts from the Indian Institute of Chemical Technology in Hyderabad on the June 3 gas leak.

(With agency inputs)