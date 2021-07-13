Himachal CM Undertakes Aerial Survey Of Flooded Areas; Promises To Compensate Victims

A day after heavy rains and flash floods wreaked havoc in parts of Himachal Pradesh, the government on Tuesday assured that it will compensate for the damages. Chief Minister Jairam Thakur, while speaking to the media, said that all those people who were left homeless because of the natural calamity will be provided homes. He added that those hurt, and the kins of those killed will also be compensated after the rescue work was over.

Jairam Thakur earlier in the day took an aerial survey of the worst-hit areas of the state, specifically parts of the Kangra district of Himachal Pradesh.

After the aerial survey, Jairam Thakur said, "Due to the heavy rains that have struck the city, large-scale damages have been reported, especially in a village in the Kangra district of the state." He added, "As soon as we got the information, we sent rescue teams to the area. Even the Central government, after I had a conversation with Union Home Minister Amit Shah, sent a team of the National Disaster Responses Force (NDRF). The rescue work is still on."

Himachal Pradesh has been continuously receiving heavy rainfall triggering flash floods and landslides resulting in numerous mishappenings. Two people are reported dead while 10 are still missing and 20 are stranded in the flood-affected areas of Kangra district. Speaking about the same, Jairam Ram Thakur said, "I am deeply grieved."

On Monday, informing about the steps taken by the state government, Jairam Thakur had requested residents and tourists to take precautions and avoid going near rivers, lakes, and other water bodies.

Himachal Pradesh floods

As Himachal Pradesh continues to receive heavy rainfall triggered by cloudbursts, the number of affected people is rising day by day. According to the data issued by State Disaster Management Authority (SDM) and Revenue Department, more than 100 people including students and families are being rescued from the popular Triund trekking route. Further, the SDMC has reported several houses and vehicles being damaged due to serious conditions. Also, electricity supplies and roadways are disrupted completely.

The flash floods and landslides triggered by heavy rains have so far taken the lives of 2 people and 10 are still missing, whereas around 20 people are stranded at the different locations of the Kangra district. The monsoon rain has resulted in the overflow of rivers causing flash floods especially in the Bhagsunag area and lower Dharamshala. Rescue operations are underway and the NDRF teams are employed at various places for relief work. The district police, BRO, and local administration teams has undertaken restoration work to clear the route. Also, a yellow alert has been issued in Kullu followed by clear instructions to the people to avoid high-risk areas.

(Credit-ANI/RepublicWorld)