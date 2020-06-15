Himachal Exempts Arriving Migrant Labour From Institutional Quarantine; 'straight To Work'

In order to revive the state economy that is adversely affected by the Coronavirus pandemic, the Himachal Pradesh government on Sunday issued an order that permits the migrant labourers arriving in the state to directly report at worksites and start work immediately. The order by the state government directed the migrants to observe all due precautions related to COVID-19 as they commence work. It also exempted several categories of people from the purview of mandatory home quarantine amid interstate movement.

"The migrant labourers coming in the state can be sent directly to work site of the Orchardist/Agriculturist/Contractor/Project Proponents. The labour can start working at these sites immediately subject to observing all the due precautions including social distancing/isolation and constant monitoring for symptoms, as is being done for quarantined persons. The period of active surveillance shall however continue to be the same as per the period prescribed by the guidelines issued by the Department of Health and Family Welfare", read the order.

People coming from high caseload COVID-19 infected cities will be institutionally quarantined. In cases of human distress, pregnancy, death in the family, serious illness, persons above 65 years of age with co-morbidities and parent(s) accompanied by children below 10 years may be allowed to be home quarantined, instead of 14 days institutional quarantine. This decision is strictly subjected to the satisfaction of the concerned District Magistrate about adequate arrangements being available for such Home Quarantine, the order stated.

Exemptions for interstate movement

Those people included under Standard operating procedures (SOPs) issued on May 23 for interstate movement of industrial workers, industrialists/factory owners, traders raw material suppliers, service providers, inspecting authorities will be exempted from the purview of Home Quarantine.

People entering the state for bonafide purpose of trade, business, job, project, service purpose, commission agents etc with supporting documents and entering the state with valid permits/epass will also be exempted from the purview of quarantine. These entrants should not be coming from high COVID-19 cases load cities and other containment zones across the country.

The order further mentioned that management incharge or head of any NGO or charitable organisation, that has branches in the state, and travels to the state in connection with its affairs or for an official meeting, shouldn't exceed 48 hours and mix with the public. These people need to strictly adhere to COVID-19 norms.

(With inputs from ANI)