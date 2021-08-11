Himachal Landslide: ITBP Rescues 9 Trapped In Rubble, Operation Underway As 50 Still Stuck

Following destructive landslides in the Kinnaur district of Himachal Pradesh at 12:45 pm on August 11, teams of Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) have been deployed in the area to carry out rescue operations. Earlier, CM Jairam Thakur said that the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) had been called into the site too.

ITBP personnel are on the rescue operation on Reckong Peo to Shimla Main Road, wherein nine individuals have been rescued from the rocky site and debris, so far. At least 50 are feared to be trapped in the debris of the Himachal landslide while one person reportedly succumbed to injuries. Additionally, few heavy vehicles have been reported to come under the rubble.

ITBP's rescue operation underway in Himachal landslides

Personnel of the ITBP Unit of the 43rd Battalion, 17th Battalion and 19th Battalion rushed to the affected site on Reckong Peo- Shimla Highway near Nugulsari, District Kinnaur, Himachal Pradesh. Furthermore, they informed that several people are still stuck in the landslide mishap.

Notably, nine people, including the bus driver and conductor were rescued by the ITBP team near the Nugulsari area.

Taking to Twitter, ITBP informed, "A landslide reported on Reckong Peo- Shimla Highway in #Kinnaur District in Himachal Pradesh today at around 12.45 Hrs. One truck, a HRTC Bus and few vehicles reported came under the rubble. Many people reported trapped. ITBP teams rushed for rescue. More details awaited."

A landslide reported on Reckong Peo- Shimla Highway in #Kinnaur District in Himachal Pradesh today at around 12.45 Hrs. One truck, a HRTC Bus and few vehicles reported came under the rubble. Many people reported trapped. ITBP teams rushed for rescue. More details awaited. pic.twitter.com/ThLYsL2cZK — ITBP (@ITBP_official) August 11, 2021

Home Minister Amit Shah assures CM Jairam Thakur

Home Minister Shah addressed the unfortunate Kinnaur landslide and shared that it was the priority of local government and ITBP to save the lives of people with utmost priority. He further ascertaind that the NDRF and ITBP teams have come to rescue with readiness.

"Regarding the accident in Himachal's Kinnaur due to landslide, I addressed the Chief Minister Jairam Thakur. Spoke to G and DG ITBP. ITBP Teams are engaged in relief and rescue work with full readiness. It is the priority of ITBP and local administration to save lives and provide prompt treatment to the injured," he stated on Twitter

हिमाचल के किन्नौर में भूस्खलन से हुए हादसे के संबंध में मैंने मुख्यमंत्री @jairamthakurbjp जी व DG ITBP से बात की है।@ITBP_official की टीमें राहत व बचाव कार्य में पूरी तत्परता से लगी हैं। लोगों की जान बचाना व घायलों को शीघ्र उपचार देना ITBP व स्थानीय प्रशासन की प्राथमिकता है। — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) August 11, 2021

Incessant rainfall in the past few weeks have triggered frequent landslides and severe floods in Himachal Pradesh. Recent landslides led cars and individuals be stubbed under the debris or they were hit by boulders.

The latest reports suggested that 25 NDRF personnel are deployed along with teams of ITBP, Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), local Police are present at the landslide spot. Relief and search operations are underway but reportedly rubbles are continuing to free fall from the height.