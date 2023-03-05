Himachal: Manali Trip Turns Fatal For Delhi University Students As Bus Overturns; 1 Dead

In a heart-wrenching incident, a 20-year-old student of Delhi University's Kamala Nehru College (KNC) died and 40 others got injured, when a private bus carrying a group of Delhi University students along with other staff overturned on Chandigarh-Manali road on Friday, March 3.

As per reports, it is being said that the incident took place near Bilaspur area, when the group of students from Delhi were on a trip to Manali. The bus was carrying 44 people, including 35 women students from Kamala Nehru College and six coordinators for the group.

Students in critical condition

The deceased student is said to have been identified as Kaushangi Aarya, a native of Jaipur, Rajasthan. It is being further said that around 4-5 victims have received serious injuries.

South Delhi Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Chandan Chaudhary said, "The principal of Kamla Nehru College conveyed that students of the college had organised a trip to Manali. The trip was not organised by the college, but was planned by the group of students separately. A total of 40 students including 33 students from KNC, seven from other colleges were on a trip to Manali."

The DCP informed that the incident took place near Bilaspur area.

As per reports, the bus driver lost control on the bus and it overturned, leaving one student dead. Several other students got injured in the incident too. Locals pulled out the injured from the bus and rushed them to a nearby hospital. According to the hospital source, the condition of some of the injured are critical and they are under special observation. .