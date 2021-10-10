Himachal Pradesh: 31 People Injured As Passenger Bus Falls Into Gorge In Chamba

A passenger bus fell into a gorge in Himachal Pradesh’s Chamba district on Sunday, October 10. The reports claim that there were about 40 passengers on the bus, as almost 30 passengers have been reported to have sustained injuries. The accident occurred close to Karian on Chamba-Bharmaur street on Sunday morning.

The bus was travelling from Lilh to Chamba through Dharwala as the driver lost control of the bus when the vehicle reached close to Sarei nullah, almost three kilometers near Karian and the bus toppled down the street. As of now, there have been no reports of any fatalities.

The bus almost reached the homes near the street; however, no more damage was done. The local people immediately began assisting the passengers and transported the injured people to the nearby Chamba Medical College for treatment. The civic bodies were informed, who immediately rushed to the spot and conducted further rescue operations and safely pulled everyone out from the wrecked bus.