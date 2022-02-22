Himachal Pradesh: 7 Dead, 10 Injured After Major Explosion At Firecracker Factory In Una

In a tragic incident in Himachal Pradesh's Una District 7 people were and 10 were injured post-explosion in a firecracker factory on Tuesday, February 22. The preliminary reports say that the cause of the explosion was that one of the explosive materials caught fire. Una Deputy Commissioner Raghav Sharma told News Agency, PTI that the incident occurred in the Bathu industrial area of Una district. Prima facie, most of the dead and injured are migrant labourers, he added. Fire Department and other district officials rushed to the site of the explosion.

Passing condolences about the tragic incident Prime Minister Office tweeted in Hindi. The tweet has been roughly translated from the original language in which the tweet was made. "The accident happened in a factory in Una, Himachal Pradesh. My deepest condolences to the families of those who have lost their lives in this. Along with this, I wish a speedy recovery to all those injured in the accident"

PM announced ₹2 lakhs for the kin of the ones who lost their lives and ₹50 thousand from Prime Minister National Relief Fund (PMNRF) for the ones who were injured in the firecracker factory explosion.

Rs. 2 lakh each from PMNRF would be given to the next of kin of those who lost their lives in the tragic factory mishap in Himachal Pradesh. Rs. 50,000 would be given to the injured: PM @narendramodi — PMO India (@PMOIndia) February 22, 2022

Rajasthan's Kota Car accident

In a tragic incident, nine people including the groom were killed in a road accident in Rajasthan hours before the wedding in Madhya Pradesh on Monday, February 21. The bodies have been recovered after the car fell into the Chambal river in Kota. The passengers were travelling to Ujjain for the wedding, informed Kota Police. Reportedly, the accident took place as the driver lost control of the vehicle and it fell into a river in Rajasthan's Kota district. A rescue operation was immediately launched by the police after learning about the development.

Prime Minister Modi and Union Minister of Civil aviation Jyotiraditya Scindia extended condolences while PM announced ₹2 lakhs for the kin of the ones who lost their lives and ₹50 thousand from Prime Minister National Relief Fund (PMNRF) for the ones who were injured in the tragic incident.

PM @narendramodi has announced an ex-gratia of Rs. 2 lakh each from PMNRF for the next of kin of those who lost their lives due to an accident in Uttarakhand. The injured would be given Rs. 50,000. — PMO India (@PMOIndia) February 22, 2022

Union Minister extending his condolences kooed in Hindi. His Koo has been roughly translated, "The news of the death of 9 people including the groom and injuries to many as the car fell into the Chambal river during their journey from Rajasthan to Ujjain is saddened. My deepest condolences to the families of the deceased in this hour of grief. I also wish a speedy recovery to the injured."

Input: PTI