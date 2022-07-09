Himachal Pradesh: Amid Incessant Rainfall, 4-storey Building Collapses In Kullu District

As Himachal Pradesh continues to get lashed with continuous rains, a four-storey building collapsed in the Kullu district of the hill state. A video showing the building collapsing by the side and dashing to the ground, has emerged.

Significantly, Kullu has been receiving incessant rains since the past three days, especially due to a heavy downpour on the night of July 6, after a cloudburst occurred in the wee hours of the same day in the Manikaran valley in the Kullu district leading to an abrupt rise in water levels in the Choj Nala village.

'Govt on high alert': CM Jairam Thakur

Many houses in the district got swept away with the rise in water levels, including a camp on the banks of the river Parvati, after which many people are said to be missing. Due to the heavy rains and flooding, the only bridge leading to the Choj Nala village was damaged too.

Referring to the recent incident that took place in Kullu, CM Thakur added, "During monsoon, incidents of landslides, floods and cloudbursts are reported in Himachal Pradesh. One such incident has just been reported from Kullu. Five people have been missing. The Revenue Minister would be taking stock of the situation."

Image: ANI