In a tragic incident, at least 10 people, including schoolchildren, lost their lives and several others were injured after the private bus they were travelling on fell into a gorge in Himachal Pradesh's Kullu district on Monday morning.

According to preliminary information, a bus ferrying around 35 people, including school students, was travelling from Kullu to Sainj on Neoli-Shansher road when it rolled down a cliff in the Jangla area of Sainj valley on Monday morning killing 10 and injuring several others. The tragic accident took place at around 08:00 AM in Himachal Pradesh's Kullu. After getting information about the accident, police reached the spot immediately and started rescue operations. The injured are being shifted to a nearby hospital for further treatment.

"Ten died after a private bus rolled off a cliff in Jangla area of Sainj valley on Neoli-Shansher road of Kullu district. The injured are being shifted to local hospitals, and teams from Kullu have moved to the spot. The school bus was en route from Kullu to Sainj on Neoli-Shansher road in Sainj valley," Deputy Commissioner, Kullu, Ashutosh Garg said, ANI reported.

Death toll may rise: Officials

According to officials concerned, the death toll in the bus accident can rise. "Death numbers may rise. Rescue underway, incident happened around 8 am. School kids are also believed to be travelling on the bus," Garg said. Notably, a rescue operation is underway as many are still trapped inside the bus

'Kullu bus accident is heart-rending': PM Modi expresses condolences

Expressing his grief on the Kullu bus accident, Prime Minister Narendra Modi called it "heart-rending" and said that his thoughts are with the bereaved families.

"The bus accident in Kullu, Himachal Pradesh is heart-rending. In this tragic hour my thoughts are with the bereaved families. I hope those injured recover at the earliest. The local administration is providing all possible assistance to those affected," PM Modi said as informed by the PMO.

Reacting to this tragedy, Himachal Chief Minister Jairam Thakur said that the entire administration has reached the spot and the injured are being taken to the hospital. Taking to his Twitter, he wrote in Hindi, "(roughly translated) The sad news about the accident of a private bus in Sainj Valley of Kullu was received. The entire administration is on the spot, and the injured are being taken to the hospital. May God bless the departed souls in this incident and give strength to the bereaved families."

कुल्लू की सैंज घाटी में एक निजी बस के हादसे का दुखद समाचार मिला।



पूरा प्रशासन मौके पर है,घायलों को अस्पताल ले जाया जा रहा है।



ईश्वर इस घटना में दिवंगत आत्माओं को शांति प्रदान करें और शोकग्रस्त परिवारजनों को संबल प्रदान करें।



(With inputs from ANI)