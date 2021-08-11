Himachal Pradesh: Centre Assures Help & Announces Ex-gratia For Kinnaur Landslide Victims

Following destructive landslides in the Kinnaur district of Himachal Pradesh on August 11, PM Modi announced an ex gratia of Rs. 2 lakh each from Prime Minister's National Relief Fund (PMNRF) to the next of kin of those who lost their lives due to Kinnaur landslide in the mountain state. PM's office stated that a sum of Rs 50,000 would be given to the injured personnel.

PM @narendramodi has announced an ex-gratia of Rs. 2 lakh each from PMNRF to the next of kin of those who have lost their lives due to a landslide in Himachal Pradesh. Rs. 50,000 would be given to the injured. — PMO India (@PMOIndia) August 11, 2021

Taking to Twitter, PM Modi condoled with families of the deceased owing to the Himachal landslide mishap. Earlier in the day, he had assured CM Jairam Thakur that "everything possible" will be done in rescue and relief operations that are underway.

He said, "The landslide tragedy at Kinnaur is very saddening. In this hour of grief, my thoughts are with the families of those who lost their lives. May the injured recover at the earliest. Rescue operations are underway and everything possible is being done to assist those still trapped."

PM Modi assures complete assistance to CM Jairam Thakur

The landslide tragedy at Kinnaur is very saddening. In this hour of grief, my thoughts are with the families of those who lost their lives. May the injured recover at the earliest. Rescue operations are underway and everything possible is being done to assist those still trapped. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 11, 2021

PM @narendramodi spoke to Himachal Pradesh CM @jairamthakurbjp regarding the situation in the wake of the landslide in Kinnaur. PM assured all possible support in the ongoing rescue operations. — PMO India (@PMOIndia) August 11, 2021

ITBP's rescue operation underway

Reports suggested that 25 NDRF personnel have been deployed along with teams of Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), local Police at the affected spot. Relief and search operations are underway but reportedly rubbles continued to free fall from a height throughout the day.

Confirming there exists no crisis of manpower, ITBP stated that 10 dead bodies have been retrieved so far from the rubble while 14 people have been rescued.

ITBP personnel are on the rescue operation on Reckong Peo to Shimla Main Road, wherein nine individuals have been rescued from the rocky site and debris, so far. At least 50 are feared to be trapped in the debris of the Himachal landslide while one person reportedly succumbed to injuries. Additionally, few heavy vehicles have been reported to come under the rubble near Nugulsari.

4 dead bodies retrieved and 7 injured rescued by ITBP from the landslide zone on Reckong Peo-Shimla Highway near Nugulsari, District- #Kinnaur, HP today. 17th, 43rd and 19th Battalion ITBP are conducting the rescue operations#Himveers pic.twitter.com/5iC2u5dsQU — ITBP (@ITBP_official) August 11, 2021

Incessant rainfall in the past few weeks have triggered frequent landslides and severe floods in Himachal Pradesh. Recent landslides led cars and individuals to be either stubbed under debris or hit by boulders.

Image: ANI & PTI