Last Updated:

Himachal Pradesh: Centre Assures Help & Announces Ex-gratia For Kinnaur Landslide Victims

PM Modi announces an ex-gratia of Rs. 2 lakh each from PMNRF to next of kin of people who died & Rs.50,000 to the injured in Kinnaur landslide

Written By
Srishti Jha
Himachal Pradesh, Kinnaur landslide

Image: ANI & PTI


Following destructive landslides in the Kinnaur district of Himachal Pradesh on August 11, PM Modi announced an ex gratia of Rs. 2 lakh each from Prime Minister's National Relief Fund (PMNRF) to the next of kin of those who lost their lives due to Kinnaur landslide in the mountain state. PM's office stated that a sum of Rs 50,000 would be given to the injured personnel. 

Taking to Twitter, PM Modi condoled with families of the deceased owing to the Himachal landslide mishap. Earlier in the day, he had assured CM Jairam Thakur that "everything possible" will be done in rescue and relief operations that are underway. 

READ | PM Modi condoles loss of Dr Balaji Tambe, recalls Ayurvedacharya's 'compassionate nature'

He said, "The landslide tragedy at Kinnaur is very saddening. In this hour of grief, my thoughts are with the families of those who lost their lives. May the injured recover at the earliest. Rescue operations are underway and everything possible is being done to assist those still trapped."

PM Modi assures complete assistance to CM Jairam Thakur 

 

ITBP's rescue operation underway

Reports suggested that 25 NDRF personnel have been deployed along with teams of Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), local Police at the affected spot. Relief and search operations are underway but reportedly rubbles continued to free fall from a height throughout the day. 

READ | PM Modi, HM, Sonia Gandhi & other leaders meet Speaker as Lok Sabha adjourned sine die

Confirming there exists no crisis of manpower, ITBP stated that 10 dead bodies have been retrieved so far from the rubble while 14 people have been rescued.

ITBP personnel are on the rescue operation on Reckong Peo to Shimla Main Road, wherein nine individuals have been rescued from the rocky site and debris, so far. At least 50 are feared to be trapped in the debris of the Himachal landslide while one person reportedly succumbed to injuries. Additionally, few heavy vehicles have been reported to come under the rubble near Nugulsari. 

READ | PM Modi addresses CII; talks up 'Make In India' effect & govt's risk-taking ability

Incessant rainfall in the past few weeks have triggered frequent landslides and severe floods in Himachal Pradesh. Recent landslides led cars and individuals to be either stubbed under debris or hit by boulders.

READ | Punjab CM Amarinder tells PM Modi 'Pro-Pakistan elements are hijacking farmers' protest'

Image: ANI & PTI

First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND