Himachal Pradesh: Cloudburst Wreaks Havoc In Kinnaur; Several Houses Swept Away

Following heavy rainfall over the past few days, a cloudburst has been reported from the Kinnaur district of Himachal Pradesh which swept away several houses in the village of Shalkhar on Monday. As per the latest updates, while no casualties have been reported so far, rescue operations are presently underway.

Taking cognisance of the matter, the local administration along with the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) and police pressed troops at the village to extend rescue and relief measures. While roads have been closed for the time being, an advisory has been also issued for the tourists urging them to remain in their hotels till the situation improves.

Kinnaur, Himachal Pradesh | Cloudburst in Shalkhar village, Hanrang sub-tehsil. Small water canals and some vehicles buried. Damage incurred by some houses too: DEOC Kinnaur pic.twitter.com/lx31oYQQgA — ANI (@ANI) July 19, 2022

According to media reports, the village faced heavy rains since Monday afternoon which led to the cloudburst in the evening causing havoc. Several houses were swept away in the rainwater and many vehicles were also seen submerged in flood-affected areas.

This comes at a time when several North Indian states continue to face heavy downpours causing floods, cloudbursts, and landslides in many places. Earlier, there were also reports of a thunderstorm hitting the village. Many other districts also faced the wrath of heavy rains due to which several people also lost their lives.

IMD predicts heavy rainfall for the next 5 days

In its latest update, the India Meteorological Department has predicted moderate rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning for the next three days in several states including Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Odisha, Goa, Konkan, Mahe, Karnataka, and Lakshadweep, among others.

On the other hand, widespread rainfall with isolated thunderstorms and lightning has been also predicted in the North Indian states such as Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, and Jammu and Kashmir till July 20.

Image: ANI