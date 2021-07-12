Himachal Pradesh CM Thanks Amit Shah, PM Modi For Extending Help After Flash Floods

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jairam Thakur thanked Union Home Minister Amit Shah for sending NDRF teams to carry out relief work in the state after Dharamshala was hit by a cloudburst resulting in flash floods in several districts.

Taking to Twitter, the Chief Minister, responding to the Home Minister's tweet, wrote, "Heartfelt thanks to the Union Home Minister Shri Amit Shah Ji on behalf of the people of the state for sending teams of NDRF for relief work and dealing with natural calamities in the state. Our government is also doing everything possible to deal with this situation.”

प्रदेश में प्राकृतिक आपदा से निपटने एवं राहत कार्यों के लिए NDRF की टीमें भेजने हेतु केंद्रीय गृह मंत्री श्री अमित शाह जी का प्रदेशवासियों की ओर से हार्दिक आभार।



हमारी सरकार भी इस स्थिति से निपटने हेतु हरसंभव कार्य कर रही है। https://t.co/PeHnzFVVXS — Jairam Thakur (@jairamthakurbjp) July 12, 2021

Earlier, assuring all help from the Centre, Amit Shah informed that the Home Ministry was continuously monitoring the situation in Himachal Pradesh and NDRF teams were soon to reach the state to carry out relief operations.

हिमाचल प्रदेश में तेज बारिश से आयी प्राकृतिक आपदा के संबंध में मैंने मुख्यमंत्री श्री @jairamthakurbjp जी से बात की है। राहत कार्यों के लिए NDRF की टीमें शीघ्र वहाँ पहुँच रही हैं। गृह मंत्रालय स्थिति को निरंतर मॉनिटर कर रहा है। केंद्र की ओर से हिमाचल को हर संभव मदद दी जाएगी। — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) July 12, 2021

The Himachal Pradesh CM also thanked Prime Minister Modi for showing his support to the people of the state in difficult times. In another tweet, he wrote, “Gratitude on behalf of all people of the state for cooperation being provided by PM to Himachal Pradesh in this difficult moment. It's a matter of relief for people of the state to get the support of PM in natural calamity caused by heavy rains in Himachal,” he wrote thanking PM.



Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday expressed concerns over heavy rains in Himachal Pradesh and said the Centre is closely monitoring the situation and all possible support is being extended to the state government.

In a tweet, the Prime Minister prayed for the safety of people living in areas affected by heavy rains and flash floods. “The situation in Himachal Pradesh due to heavy rains is being closely monitored. Authorities are working with the State Government. All possible support is being extended. I pray for the safety of those in affected areas.”

Dharamshala Cloudburst

Consequent to a cloudburst in Himachal Pradesh, heavy downpour, the water level in the Manjhi River drastically rose damaging several shops and houses in the Chetru village of Dharamshala. The incessant rainfall triggered a flash flood in Dharamshala's Bhagsu Nag area and crippled normal life in several other parts of the state.

(ANI Inputs)



(Image: PTI/ ANI)